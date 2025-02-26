City of Tyler appoints two new municipal judges

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2025 at 4:19 pm

TYLER – Tyler City Council approved Municipal Court Presiding Judge Amy McCullough’s appointment of Attorneys Kristina Ross and Tab Beall as alternate judges. Following their approval Wednesday, both were officially sworn in. According to a release from the city, Kristina Ross is an attorney at Beard & Harris, PLLC in Tyler. Her practice focuses on estate planning, probate, and sports agency and management. She has been licensed by the State Bar of Texas since 2011 and is a member of the Smith County Bar Association. Tab Beall is a lifelong Tyler resident and attorney with over 40 years of legal experience, including serving as a partner at Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, LLP. He has been a member of the Smith County Bar Association since 1981 and served as president from 2002-2003.

