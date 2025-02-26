New fraud attacks Texas consumers

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2025 at 11:52 am

TYLER – Investigators with the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) have identified a sophisticated new criminal method that uses multiple steps to defraud consumers by impersonating law enforcement.

The criminals send a fraudulent text alert to a victim, saying there have been suspicious transactions on their financial accounts and asking the victim to confirm that the transaction is indeed suspicious.

The criminal then contacts the victim while impersonating a bank representative and tells the victim that the suspicious activity is part of an FBI investigation.

The criminal persuades the victim to withdraw and deposit funds into a “new account” via an ATM that is controlled by the criminal. Sometimes, these are video calls where the victim is on the phone with the criminal, who has their video turned off.

The criminals give the victim a debit card number linked to the criminals’ accounts to add to Apple pay or other third-party apps.

Once the transactions are completed, the criminals instruct the victim to delete the debit card number and throw out receipts – which prevents law enforcement from tracing the fraudulent transaction.

“This new fraud method is concerning because it takes advantage of people who are concerned about their bank accounts and who want to be helpful when law enforcement or other authorities seek assistance,” said Adam Colby, FCIC director. “Please remember that law enforcement and banks will never ask for sensitive information via text or phone. Never provide information about your bank account or debit or credit cards to someone who calls you or texts you.”

The FCIC urges consumers to protect themselves by:

ignoring, blocking and deleting unsolicited text messages or calls about financial accounts.

being skeptical of any unsolicited texts claiming to be from your bank or from law enforcement. Banks and law enforcement will never ask you to move money from your existing bank account to a “safe account.”

remembering that law enforcement and banks will never ask for sensitive information via text or phone.

never deleting transaction records – anyone who asks you to do that is trying to scam you.

verifying any suspicious activity by contacting your bank directly, either by going in person or using the contact information they have used in the past, and by contacting law enforcement.

never sharing banking details, debit card numbers or PINs over the phone.

never adding unknown debit cards to mobile payment apps like Apple Pay.

being wary of requests to withdraw or transfer money, especially to new accounts.

taking immediate action to freeze your financial accounts if you provide information to someone you think is a scammer. Remember – there’s no shame in bring a victim of this type of crime. Reporting it as soon as possible helps law enforcement keep others from being victimized.

preserving evidence by taking and keeping screenshots of messages, calls and transactions. Save any emails, phone numbers and receipts – do not delete them! If money was withdrawn from your account via an ATM, quickly ask for the ATM surveillance footage if possible.

