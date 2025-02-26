Today is Wednesday February 26, 2025
TWU to replace old equipment at Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2025 at 10:42 am
TWU to replace old equipment at Lake Palestine Water Treatment PlantTYLER – To improve efficiency, Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) will replace aging variable-frequency drives (VFDs) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant and the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station. VFDs are crucial as they control the volume of water pumped from Lake Palestine for treatment at the water treatment plant and subsequently distributed through the system. Without functional VFDs, the plant would not be operable.

“The replacement of these VFDs is essential for maintaining the reliable operation of our water treatment and distribution system,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. “By upgrading this infrastructure, we are reinforcing our commitment to investing in modern solutions that meet the community’s water needs now and in the future.”

The design process is anticipated to be completed by May, and construction is scheduled to begin in July. The expected completion date is August 2026. 



