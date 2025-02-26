Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Trinity

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2025 at 9:30 am

TRINITY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Trinity.

According to Trinity Police Department, around 9:14 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian fatality crash on the 1866 block of Robb Street at the south end of Trinity city limits. Officials said that the male pedestrian died on scene after being hit by the vehicle, but the crash is still under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” Trinity PD said.

