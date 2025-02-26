Today is Wednesday February 26, 2025
ktbb logo


Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Trinity

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2025 at 9:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in TrinityTRINITY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Trinity.

According to Trinity Police Department, around 9:14 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian fatality crash on the 1866 block of Robb Street at the south end of Trinity city limits. Officials said that the male pedestrian died on scene after being hit by the vehicle, but the crash is still under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” Trinity PD said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC