(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is holding the first Cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday.

Joining the group will be Elon Musk, the lead adviser of the Department of Government Efficiency whose high status inside the administration has caused some confusion and court challenges.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Musk would be present during Tuesday's briefing.

"Considering he is working alongside the president and our Cabinet secretaries, this entire administration will be in attendance tomorrow just to talk about DOGE's efforts and how all of the Cabinet secretaries are identifying waste, fraud and abuse at their respective agencies," Leavitt told reporters.

The meeting will take place amid DOGE's effort to implement mass federal workforce cuts. Mixed signals have come from Musk and the administration after a Musk-directed ultimatum to federal workers to essentially prove their worth through email or face termination.

Leavitt said on Tuesday that Trump was deferring to Cabinet secretaries to enact the Office of Personnel and Management guidance, but claimed the administration was unified on the issue and that agency heads were not caught off guard.

"Let me be very clear, the president and Elon, and his entire Cabinet, are working as one unified team and they are implementing these very common-sense solutions," Leavitt said.

When Musk posted on X last weekend that all federal employees would soon receive an email demanding details of their work from the past week, senior White House officials -- who had not been fully briefed on the plan -- were initially caught off guard, multiple sources told ABC News.

Musk’s email then set off widespread confusion across the federal government. It created tension among members of Trump’s Cabinet, as multiple agency heads told their employees to hold off on replying until they themselves were briefed on the situation.

The Senate has confirmed Trump's nominees at a fast pace, approving 18 individuals to date. By comparison, at this point in 2021, the Democrat-led Senate had only confirmed 10 of former President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees.

The quick pace comes despite some of Trump's picks being considered controversial choices to lead their respective agencies.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a veteran and Fox News host, overcame several misconduct allegations to be confirmed after Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., under criticism for his past anti-vaccine views, was narrowly confirmed in a 52-48 vote as was Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

When Trump first publicly held court with his Cabinet in 2017, during his first presidency, members heaped praise on him.

One by one, members thanked Trump and complimented his leadership for several minutes in front of reporters before the meeting shifted to behind closed doors. "Thank you, Mr. President. This is the greatest privilege of my life," then-Vice President Mike Pence said as he kicked things off.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, then the majority leader, mocked the administration with a spoof video recreating the scene with his own staff.

Trump on Tuesday said his Cabinet had some "great people" but that he believes this bench is "deeper." Trump has said the biggest mistake of his first term was installing "disloyal people."

"I think it's better," he said of this Cabinet. "I had some people I didn't really like so much in my Cabinet. But I didn't know Washington then, I was a New York person."

