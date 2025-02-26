Marshall dad, son arrested after illegal narcotics recovered

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2025 at 10:55 pm

MARSHALL — According to our news partner KETK, a dad and son were arrested after illegal narcotics and items connected to an aggravated robbery were recovered inside a Marshall home on Tuesday.

Marshall Police officers searched a home in the 1600 block of N Fulton Street where they found illegal narcotics, cash, multiple firearms including a stolen handgun and items connected to a previous aggravated robbery. Officials said that evidence at the scene was consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs. Cruz Alonso Rodriguez Sr., 45 and Cruz Angel Rodriguez Jr., 18 both of Marshall were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Cruz Jr. was arrested on 10 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and theft of a firearm. Cruz Sr. was arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation can contact Marshall PD at 903-935-4575.

Go Back