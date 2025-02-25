Israel says it is conducting strikes in southern Syria

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2025 at 3:57 pm

(LONDON) -- Israel confirmed it is conducting strikes in southern Syria, as the new Syrian government calls for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory.

"We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said regarding the strikes. "Any attempt by the Syrian regime forces and the country's terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

