Task force recovers stolen firearm and illegal narcotics

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2025 at 3:59 pm

MARSHALL – On February 25, 2025, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of N. Fulton Street. The operation, conducted with assistance from the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team (MPD SRT), the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (HCSO ERT), and the Marshall PD Crime Scene Unit led to significant findings. During the search, investigators recovered illegal narcotics, a substantial amount of cash, multiple firearms, including a stolen handgun, and items connected to a previous aggravated robbery. Evidence at the scene was consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs. As a result of the investigation, Cruz Rodriguez, Sr., 45, and Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 18, were taken into custody and booked into the Harrison County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Go Back