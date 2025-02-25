‘Call me a liar to my face’: Gov. Abbott, Rep. Hinojosa spar over school vouchers

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2025 at 1:10 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports the debate over school vouchers, already the most contentious issue of the 2025 legislative session, got personal on social media Thursday between the Republican governor of Texas and a Democratic state lawmaker from Austin. The dustup started Wednesday when Rep. Gina Hinojosa, a former president of the Austin school board, posted an interactive on X through which users can find out whether local school districts would lose money if the legislation Gov. Greg Abbott calls “school choice” is enacted this year. Hinojosa’s post also called vouchers “a scam” that’s “backed by billionaires, not Texans.” Abbott has made the issue his No. 1 priority of the session, saying it’s a legislative “emergency” that lawmakers must fast-track during the legislative session that ends June 2.

And the governor got in a dig about the elective office Hinojosa held before winning her House district seat in 2016. “Can we really trust the former head of the woke Austin school board to give us the facts about our children’s education?” Abbott asked in his post. It didn’t end there, however. “Call me a liar to my face,” Hinojosa responded in a post in which she attached a video message she addressed to Abbott. “Hello, Governor Abbott. I see that you have called me out as a liar for truthfully saying that your taxpayer-funded voucher will take money out of our neighbor schools and line the pockets of your donors,” she said in the video. She goes on to say that her son attends public schools and thus has “skin in the game.” She ends by offering to “educate” Abbott on the finer points of school finance in Texas. The back-and-forth also included Abbott’s assertion that the school voucher proposal “doesn’t take a penny from public schools” and that Democrats either don’t understand the issue “or they lie about it.”

