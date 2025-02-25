Abbott directs Texas Rangers to investigate 2 lottery jackpot

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday directed the Texas Rangers to investigate the circumstances behind two lottery jackpots, saying the winnings raised questions about the fairness and integrity of the Texas Lottery. One jackpot, $95 million paid in April 2023, went to an entity that purchased more than 25 million $1 tickets, giving it access to “nearly every possible number combination,” Abbott said. A second winning ticket, which paid $83.5 million earlier this month, was purchased from an Austin store that is connected to a courier, a third-party service that sells lottery tickets online. “Texans must be able to trust in our state’s lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully,” Abbott said in a statement. “Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate these incidents and identify any potential wrongdoing. Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for everyone.”

Abbott’s announcement came hours after the Texas Lottery banned online lottery ticket sales by couriers. The new policy was effective immediately and “aligns with legislative efforts to address serious concerns raised by players and state leadership regarding the integrity, security, honesty and fairness of lottery operations,” according to a statement from the Lottery Commission. Retailers that continue working with a courier service would have their sales agent license revoked, the commission said. Courier services take orders online or through an app, purchase lottery tickets from a retailer and send a scanned copy to the buyer, holding the ticket until the drawing is held. Couriers charge a fee to purchase and manage the tickets, according to the Lottery Commission. The policy change came as Texas lawmakers expressed concern that couriers violate the spirit of state law, which they say established a system designed to sell tickets directly to individuals at retail establishments. Last week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick brought attention to the $83.5 million jackpot when he visited Winners Corner, an Austin lottery store where the winning ticket was sold. Patrick said on the social media platform X that the facility was filled with “terminal after terminal after terminal,” and was not a typical convenience store lottery sale experience.

