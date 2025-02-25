Democrats push back over Trump’s pick for FBI deputy director, Dan Bongino

(WASHINGTON) -- Dan Bongino, the former Secret Service agent turned Fox News host and conservative podcast personality, will be the next deputy director of the FBI -- a choice that is drawing criticism from Democrats as another one of President Donald Trump's allies moves into a leadership position.

Trump named Dan Bongino, a 2020 election denier, as deputy FBI director on Sunday to serve under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel. Bongino, who left Fox News in 2023, hosts the popular right-wing and pro-Trump podcast called "The Dan Bongino Show," which ranks among Apple's top 10 news podcasts.

On Monday morning, a very emotional Bongino told his show's listeners that he was sitting at home watching TV when Trump called him to let him know he was going to appoint him as the deputy director of the FBI. Bongino told listeners that he wanted the deputy FBI director job.

"I got a call from the president, and he couldn't have been nicer, and obviously, keep the contents of it between us, but I think you get the gist about what it was about and I kind of broke down a bit," he said. "This is now real."

Typically, the position of FBI's deputy director is held by a career agent -- something Bongino is not. The FBI's deputy director is responsible for the day-to-day operations and running the agency. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Democrats have expressed outrage at the pick of Bongino as a leader in the agency, concerned that Trump could use his allies leading the agency to go after his adversaries.

"Trump installs another loyalist who won't say no to any immoral or unethical act," Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff wrote of Bongino on X, adding that his appointment degrades law enforcement agencies and public safety.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy wrote on X that "Trump has chosen grifters to lead the FBI."

"Kash Patel sells 'K$SH' branded merch, vaccine reversal pills. Dan Bongino's entire show is telling listeners the world is ending so they buy the dozens of survivalist products he sells," Murphy wrote on X.

Bongino defended his appointment and said the job as the FBI's deputy director is "unquestionably nonpartisan."

"I'm going to ask you a simple question, have you seen what I did before I came here," Bongino said on his podcast. "I'm committed to service. People play different roles in their lives: People are dads, people are soccer coaches. People are cops and military officers and military-enlisted people. People are carpenters, people are plumbers. We play different roles in our life, and each one requires a different skill set."

Bongino joins an agency -- like many others -- undergoing changes under the Trump administration. In a message to the FBI workforce last week, Patel announced his intention to "reduce the footprint" of the FBI in "the National Capital Region," including by "reallocating personnel to the field offices and Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville [Alabama]." One source told ABC News this could include as many as 1,500 agents and others from Washington being relocated.

The FBI, Bongino said, belongs to the American people and will work to restore trust in the agency. Bongino has said the FBI is "lost, broken" and "irredeemably corrupt," when talking about the raid on Trump's Palm Beach home in 2022.

"Every single DNA cell in my body is going to be dedicated towards keeping this homeland safe, no matter what, no matter what, that's my job," he said. "We're going to reestablish faith in this institution, the good people that are doing their job, hitting the streets, developing sources. We'll have your back. We are going to reestablish faith in this institution."

The son of a plumber and a supermarket employee, Bongino grew up in Queens, New York, and started his career as a New York Police Department officer in the 1990s.

Bongino said in his 2013 book, "Life Inside the Bubble," that joining law enforcement was a "dream of his" and he dedicated himself to his beat.

After leaving the NYPD, Bongino joined the Secret Service where he rose to the ranks and joined former President Barack Obama's protection detail.

He said he was compelled to run for Congress in Maryland in 2014 after leaving the service because of "the fog of scandals in the Obama administration," he told ABC News in 2013.

Bongino claimed that he overheard a series of secret negotiations around the Affordable Care Act during Obama's first term, which drove him to leave the service and enter politics.

That campaign was unsuccessful, but it allowed Bongino to develop a platform to speak on conservative issues.

Bongino has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, and told Fox News in 2017 that the Trump-Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign was a "total scam."

He also questioned the results of the 2020 election and claimed there were "anomalies" with the voting totals. Despite the numerous false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, there has been no evidence to back them up.

After Trump was shot during the 2024 campaign, Bongino was critical of the agency he now helps lead.

"They absolutely, resolutely, 100% failed," he said of the Secret Service on Fox News in July. He also called for the firing of then-Deputy Director Ron Rowe in addition to the then-Director Christopher Wray.

