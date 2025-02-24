Today is Monday February 24, 2025
Bishop Gregory Kelly installed as Bishop of Diocese of Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 6:10 pm
Bishop Gregory Kelly installed as Bishop of Diocese of TylerTYLER — Bishop Gregory Kelly was installed on Monday as the Bishop of Diocese of Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Kelly was appointed as Bishop of Tyler on Dec. 20, 2024, by Pope Francis. Kelly will be the fifth bishop to ever be appointed to lead the Tyler Diocese since it was founded in 1986 by Pope St. John Paul II. Kelly’s appointment comes after Bishop Joseph Strickland was removed as Bishop of Tyler in November of 2023, following a months-long investigation by the Vatican.



