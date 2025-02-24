Man arrested for criminally negligent homicide after Gun Barrel City shootingPosted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 1:08 pm
GUN BARREL CITY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man was arrested after a woman was shot in Gun Barrel City Sunday afternoon.
According to Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 4:08 p.m. officers responded to 346 Flagship Lane regarding the shooting of Mackenzie Wisdom, 22 of Gun Barrel City. Wisdom was then transported to a local hospital where she died due to her gunshot wound. Officials said officers determined this was an isolated incident and arrested John David Bunch-Stiles, 23 of Gun Barrel City, for state jail felony criminally negligent homicide.
“The Gun Barrel City Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Wisdom family,” the department said.