Man arrested for criminally negligent homicide after Gun Barrel City shooting

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 1:08 pm
Man arrested for criminally negligent homicide after Gun Barrel City shootingGUN BARREL CITY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man was arrested after a woman was shot in Gun Barrel City Sunday afternoon.

According to Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 4:08 p.m. officers responded to 346 Flagship Lane regarding the shooting of Mackenzie Wisdom, 22 of Gun Barrel City. Wisdom was then transported to a local hospital where she died due to her gunshot wound. Officials said officers determined this was an isolated incident and arrested John David Bunch-Stiles, 23 of Gun Barrel City, for state jail felony criminally negligent homicide.

“The Gun Barrel City Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Wisdom family,” the department said.



