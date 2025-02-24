Man arrested for criminally negligent homicide after Gun Barrel City shooting

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 1:08 pm

GUN BARREL CITY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man was arrested after a woman was shot in Gun Barrel City Sunday afternoon.

According to Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 4:08 p.m. officers responded to 346 Flagship Lane regarding the shooting of Mackenzie Wisdom, 22 of Gun Barrel City. Wisdom was then transported to a local hospital where she died due to her gunshot wound. Officials said officers determined this was an isolated incident and arrested John David Bunch-Stiles, 23 of Gun Barrel City, for state jail felony criminally negligent homicide.

“The Gun Barrel City Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Wisdom family,” the department said.

Go Back