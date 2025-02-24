Three high-impact issues have risen to the top in the Texas Legislature

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 10:47 am

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports six weeks into the 140-day session, the Texas Legislature’s major priorities are beginning to take shape on issues that will impact most Texans, including changes to education, taxes and criminal justice. Republicans, who hold firm majorities in the House and Senate, are driving the process, and all legislation currently moving forward fits into the conservative agenda of Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick or House Speaker Dustin Burrows. The stakes are high. Abbott has invested tremendous political resources into pushing a school choice plan, while Patrick has an ambitious agenda that could get entangled in the House. Burrows, the new speaker, also has goals while accounting for the sometimes disparate demands of the 150-member House.

Earlier this month, the Senate approved a plan that would allow families to use tax dollars for private education. That’s not surprising, because senators approved education savings accounts in 2023. The voucher-type plan was stalled in the Texas House. Things are expected to be different this time around. Abbott says he has 79 votes in the House to approve his school choice plan. He got to that number after a bruising primary season when he campaigned against Republicans who blocked the 2023 proposal. Burrows has committed to getting a plan through the House. Last week, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, filed House Bill 3, which includes universal eligibility for roughly $10,000 education savings accounts, with higher amounts available to students with special needs, and with low-income and special-needs families prioritized. The bill also includes the ability to roll over ESA funds and ties future growth of the program to increased public education funding.

Go Back