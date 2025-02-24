East Texas teacher accused of bestiality, possession of child porn

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 10:14 am

ANGELINA COUNTY — According to reports from our news partner, KETK, an East Texas teacher was arrested on Saturday after being accused of bestiality and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to Wells ISD Superintendent Friday Wright, Hillary Danielle Williams, 33 of Lufkin is currently employed as a junior high and high school math teacher and has been since the beginning of 2024. Williams is currently being held in the Angelina County Jail for charges of bestiality and possession with intent to promote child pornography with bonds totaling $350,000. Wright said they were made aware of the arrest on Saturday and are currently working with attorneys and police to address the matter. “The safety and security of our students at Wells ISD is our top priority,” Wright said.

According to the district, a retired math teacher will be coming in this week to help teach the students.

