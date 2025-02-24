Trump hosts France’s Macron at the White House amid Ukraine tensions

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday, with Russia and Ukraine set to be atop the agenda as the world marks three years since Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Trump and Macron participated in a call with other G7 leaders before a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office. After they will hold a news conference in the East Room, where they can expect to be peppered with questions about the status of peace talks.

Macron convened European leaders for emergency meetings on Ukraine in Paris last week, as top U.S. officials held talks with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine and Europe.

Following those meetings, Macron said France and its partners agreed Ukraine must always be involved and its rights respected in negotiations and that security concerns of Europeans must be taken into account.

"Following discussions over the past few days with European colleagues and allies, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a just, solid, and lasting manner, and that the security of Europeans is strengthened through all upcoming negotiations," Macron posted on X on Sunday ahead of his trip to Washington.

The Trump administration's increased pressure on Ukraine to resolve the conflict, with Trump calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" and falsely blaming Ukraine for Russia's ongoing assault. Trump escalated his criticism last week, when he said Ukraine has "no cards" to play as negotiations unfold.

Meanwhile, Trump said he's had "good talks" with Putin. Trump has not appeared to make any demands of Russia as negotiations unfold, while he's ruled out NATO membership and a return to Ukraine's 2014 borders.

The posture marks a seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy, and comes as the Trump administration brandishes an "America First" agenda that could upend traditional transatlantic alliances.

Vice President JD Vance caused a stir when he took an aggressive tone toward Europe's leadership on immigration, free speech and more as he spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Vance told U.S. allies the greatest threat to Europe was "within" and not Russia or China.

Vance doubled down on those themes in his speech at CPAC last week. Asked there about the future of U.S. alliances on the continent, Vance said they would continue to have "important" partnerships with Europe.

"But I really do think the strength of those alliances is going to depend on whether we take our societies in the right direction ... That friendship is based on shared values," he said.

