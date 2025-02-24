Today is Monday February 24, 2025
ktbb logo


Texas Rangers prospect Alejandro Rosario likely out for season with elbow injury

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers prospect Alejandro Rosario has an elbow injury that will likely cause the right-handed pitcher to miss the upcoming season.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told MLB.com on Sunday that Rosario likely needs Tommy John surgery.

“He’s going to require surgery,” Young said. “As with all these things, we want to check the boxes and make sure we get multiple opinions. We don’t want to sit on this and not announce it when we know he’s going to be out, but we’re still figuring out the next steps.”

The 23-year-old is ranked the No. 50 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He played college ball at Miami and was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC