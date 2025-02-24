Zelenskyy ‘proud’ of Ukraine as country marks 3rd anniversary of Russia’s war

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the "absolute heroism" of Ukrainians over three years defending against Russia's invasion, of which Monday marked the third anniversary.

"Three years of resistance," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on social media. "Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians."

"I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it," Zelenskyy wrote. "Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal."

A host of foreign leaders traveled to Ukraine on Monday to show their solidarity with Ukraine and Zelenskyy, who is under growing pressure from President Donald Trump's administration to sign a controversial agreement handing the U.S. access to hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Ukrainian resources.

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, wrote on X on Monday that “nearly all key details" of the deal "are finalized.” Kyiv, she added, hopes for the agreement to be signed soon.

The proposed deal, plus nascent peace talks between the U.S. and Russia without Ukrainian involvement, have frayed ties between Kyiv and Washington, D.C. in recent weeks. Trump's approach -- which has included multiple public attacks on Zelenskyy's conduct and legitimacy -- has also prompted pushback from other allied leaders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will represent the European Union in Kyiv on Monday. Von der Leyen used her visit to announce a new $3.6 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Other foreign leaders arriving in the Ukrainian capital include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

European leaders will arrive in Kyiv as the EU approves its 16th sanctions package against Russia since Moscow's invasion began three years ago. The bloc said in a press release that it added 48 people and 35 entities to its sanctions list.

The package also introduced measures against another 74 vessels suspected of being part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" used to circumvent sanctions, plus new sanctions related to Russia's financial sector.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, said in a statement that the new package "not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, video game controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions and propaganda outlets used to spout lies."

"There is no doubt about who the aggressor is, who should pay and be held accountable for this war," she added. "Every sanction package deprives the Kremlin of funds to wage war. With talks underway to end Russia's aggression, we must put Ukraine in the strongest possible position. Sanctions provide leverage."

Russia, meanwhile, said President Vladimir Putin spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone, a Kremlin readout of the call describing the conversation as "lengthy" and "warm."

Notably, the Kremlin said Xi expressed "support for the dialogue that has begun between Russia and the United States" and "its readiness to assist in finding ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict."

It also hailed China and Russia's relationship as "the most important stabilizing factor in world affairs."

