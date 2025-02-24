Pope Francis ‘resting’ after 10th night in hospital, Vatican says

(ROME and LONDON) -- Pope Francis is "resting" on Monday morning after spending his 10th night in the hospital, the Vatican press office said.

"The night passed well, the Pope slept and is resting," the office said in a short statement.

Francis has been eating normally, is awake and is continuing his medical therapies, a source at the Vatican told ABC News. He’s also in good humor and isn’t suffering from pain, the source said.

Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, underwent another round of clinical tests on Sunday morning, Vatican sources told ABC News.

Officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition. Medical staff were expected to issue an update from Rome later on Monday.

The pontiff was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

A rosary will be said in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Monday, led by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. That rosary is seen as a way for the church to express its "closeness to the Pope and the sick,” said the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

