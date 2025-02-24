Today is Monday February 24, 2025
‘Captain America’ stays on top as ‘The Monkey’ drums up $14 million for #2 slot

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 5:37 am
Eli Adé/Marvel

It's still Captain America's Brave New World at the box office.

The latest installment in the MCU, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, topped the domestic box office for a second week, bringing in $28.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  The movie has grossed over $140 million domestically to date.

The Monkey, a horror film based on a Stephen King short story about an evil, wind-up toy monkey that causes gruesome deaths, took the #2 spot in its first week in theaters, bringing up $14.2 million.  Last week's #2 film, Paddington in Peru, slips to #3 with $6.5 million.

The only other new film in the top 10 this weekend is The Unbreakable Boy, based on the true story of a child on the autism spectrum who has brittle bone disease.  It took in $2.5 million in its first week, good enough for #9 on the list.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World - $28.2 million
2. The Monkey - $14.2 million
3. Paddington in Peru - $6.5 million
4. Dog Man - $5.59 million
5. Ne Zha 2 - $4.4 million
6. Heart Eyes - $2.8 million
7. Chhaava - $2.7 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King - $2.5 million
9. The Unbreakable Boy - $2.5 million
10. One of Them Days - $1.4 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



