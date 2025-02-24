Bullard implements water conservation with new restrictions

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2025 at 3:35 am

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — According to our news partner KETK, the City of Bullard has announced a Stage 2 water conservation notice for all water customers, effective Sunday until further notice. Due to mechanical issues with a water well, water production across the system is expected to be impacted, city officials said.

The following restrictions will apply to all customers on City of Bullard utilities: Residents with even-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, residents with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, outdoor watering will be allowed only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., outdoor watering will not be allowed between 6 a.m. through 9 p.m., outdoor water use of any kind is prohibited on Friday.

Bullard officials said those caught violating these regulations will receive a written warning for the first offense. All offenses after that at the same location will be issued a citation.

