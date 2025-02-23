Man arrested following police pursuit in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2025 at 6:35 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — According to our news partner, KETK, a Montgomery man is behind bars following a Friday morning pursuit that ended on I-20 in Van Zandt County where authorities recovered suspected meth and hydrocodone.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call on Friday to a suspicious vehicle along VZCR 2142. Upon arrival, deputies found a man asleep in the driver’s seat of a running car. Despite repeatedly identifying themselves and attempting to communicate with the driver, the man reportedly fled the scene. Deputies pursued the vehicle and were assisted by DPS troopers, the Canton and Van Police Departments that helped bring the pursuit to a close.

Authorities stopped the driver, later identified as Steven M. Templeton, on the south service road of I-20 near the 533-mile marker exit. Officials reportedly found suspected meth and hydrocodone. Templeton has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a previous warrant and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Van Zandt County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

