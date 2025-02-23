Sources: QB Shedeur Sanders won’t work out for teams at combine

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2025 at 5:13 pm

(AP) — University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, considered to be one of the top two players at the position available in April’s NFL draft, will not work out at scouting combine in Indianapolis this week, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Though Sanders won’t work out at Lucas Oil Stadium, he will meet with teams in Indianapolis, the sources said. Quarterbacks are scheduled to arrive Tuesday at the combine, which formally opens Monday. Their on-field workouts are slated for Saturday.

It is not known if Sanders will also go through the medical exams prospects are scheduled to do each year at the combine.

Sanders is expected to throw on campus next month at Colorado’s pro day. Often, some of the top prospects at each position choose not to work out at the combine, instead waiting for the more familiar campus settings.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick last April, did not throw at the 2024 combine. Neither did Jayden Daniels, who went on to win NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with the Washington Commanders this past season, nor New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Williams, Daniels and Maye were selected 1-2-3 as a record six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the draft. In an appearance this month on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, made the case for his son to be this year’s top pick.

Deion Sanders said his son had seven different offensive coordinators in four years combined at Jackson State and Colorado and continued to perform at a high level.

On ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest Big Board, Shedeur Sanders is the No. 4-rated prospect overall and the No. 1 quarterback, just ahead of Miami’s Cam Ward. Sanders and Ward have trained together in the Dallas area with quarterbacks coach Darrell Colbert since the end of the season.

Sanders led the nation with a 74% completion rate for the Buffaloes in 2024. He also led the Big 12 in passing yards (4,134), touchdowns (37), passing yards per game (318.0), completions (353) and attempts (477).

His 71.8% completion rate over his two seasons at Colorado are an FBS record.

NFL Network was first to report that Sanders would not work out at the combine.

