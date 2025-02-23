Today is Sunday February 23, 2025
NC State tops No. 1 Notre Dame, snaps Irish’s 19-game win streak

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2025 at 5:14 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks had a career-high 33 points to help No. 13 NC State push past top-ranked Notre Dame 104-95 in a double-overtime classic Sunday, ending the Fighting Irish’s 19-game winning streak while keeping alive the Wolfpack’s hopes to share the ACC regular-season title.

Brooks also had 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC), while Aziaha James added 20 points. That included a highlight-reel transition layup from James in which she took the ball around her back to change hands and avoid a strip attempt by Olivia Miles, a smooth sequence that had the packed Reynolds Coliseum erupting in a roar.

By the end, the Wolfpack had hung on in a game featuring 21 lead changes while denying the Irish (24-3, 15-1) the chance to clinch the ACC regular-season title outright.

Hannah Hidalgo had 26 points for Notre Dame, while Sonia Citron added 23 points — which included a tough 3-pointer over James with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to extend the game.



