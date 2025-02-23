Alex Bregman hits 2-run homer in spring debut with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Bregman had a single in the first inning, reaching base in his first two at-bats. The two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old slugger hit .260 with 26 homers last season and won his first Gold Glove at third base. His defensive position is in question with the Red Sox, but he was at the hot corner Sunday against the Blue Jays.

