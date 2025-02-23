East Texans explore local industries

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2025 at 9:22 am

LONGVIEW — People of all ages got the opportunity to meet the people behind the industries that power East Texas on Saturday in Longview, according to our news partner, KETK.

As part of Career and Technical Education Month, businesses like HOLT CAT opened their doors to East Texans, giving children and adults the chance to see what they do everyday. This was a part of the Big Techs East Texas Industry Tours and Job Fair. Guests got a close up look at cutting edge local manufactures creating things like fighter jets to the world’s largest front-end loader. Though HOLT CAT service manager said there is always one thing that brings the crowds.

“The tractors is definitely the biggest highlight, the kids love them,” Jake Giebel, service manager, said. “It’s the kids allow us to kind of reengage with our childhood because they’re so excited to see us, so excited to see the tractors and get in play, and that just kind of reinvigorates what we do day in and day out.”

Other groups in attendance included East Texas Regional Airport, Genpak, INVISTA, Kilgore College Manufacturing and Industrial Technology and LeTourneau University Engineering.

