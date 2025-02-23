Babysitter’s husband bribes victim with $5

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2025 at 6:31 am

SMITH COUNTY — An arrest warrant sheds new details on an East Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a child his wife was babysitting.

According to our news partner KETK, Smith County deputies responded to a medical center on Feb. 13 after a child had reported being sexually assaulted. Officers spoke with the mother who said her daughter confessed to her the previous day she had a secret, but the mother did not think much of it. The next day, Feb. 13, the child reiterated she had the secret that pertained to Brandon Darrell Couey, her babysitter’s husband.

During a forensic interview, the child described deviant sexual activity performed on her by Couey and gave detailed information by using male and female anatomy drawings.

Couey reportedly gave her $5 for the book fair and told the girl to keep it a secret. The mother said, the child did come home from school the following day with a book from the book fair even though she had not given the child any money.

Since then, Couey has been arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $700,000 bond.

