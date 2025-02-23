Hobbled Matthew Tkachuk sits out Panthers’ loss to Kraken

February 22, 2025

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk sat out Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice announced Tkachuk’s absence after the pregame morning skate.

Tkachuk first experienced discomfort during the 4 Nations Face-Off, when he helped lead the United States to the tournament final. He was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the United States’ 3-2 loss in overtime against Canada on Thursday.

Maurice said Tkachuk will undergo more tests in the next two days before the Panthers determine the next steps. The Panthers have a road game in Nashville, Tennessee, before their Stanley Cup Final rematch game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Tkachuk, 27, has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers this season.

Tkachuk was one of four Panthers who played in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart played for tournament champion Canada and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov represented Finland.

