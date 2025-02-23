Today is Sunday February 23, 2025
Yankees use ABS challenge system, then score 3 runs against Toronto

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2025 at 8:25 pm
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Changing one ball to a strike can completely alter an inning.

Saturday was proof of that, when the New York Yankees used the Automated Ball-Strike System to turn a strikeout into a walk, then went on to score three runs in the top of the sixth against Toronto. The ABS is being tested during major league spring training after years of experiments in the minors.

New York’s Everson Pereira was initially called out on strikes on a full count for what would have been the third out of the sixth. But the call was challenged and changed to a ball, putting Pereira on first.

Spencer Jones then followed with a two-run homer, and two batters later, Ismael Munguia added an RBI triple. The Blue Jays still went on to win 6-4.

“The timing to challenge a close pitch was there, and obviously, he was right and convicted on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com. “We’ll continue to gain as much experience with it as we can.’’



