Today is Saturday February 22, 2025
ktbb logo


Search ends after body of missing East Texas man found

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2025 at 7:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Search ends after body of missing East Texas man foundFRANKLIN COUNTY — On Sunday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered the body of a man reported missing on Feb. 13. According to our news partner KETK, Larry Murl Smith, 51, was last seen on Feb. 6 near his residence on the 6000 block of FM 115, near Lake Cypress Springs. His body was recovered 16 days later. Multiple locations and areas of interest were searched in the past week until his body was found on Texas Highway 37 at the Franklin/Red River County line on the Sulfur River. Authorities indicated that there are persons of interest who are already in custody for unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that multiple warrants for capital murder are expected. The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Water District Police, Parks and Wildlife K9, DPS aircraft division, Texas Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC