Search ends after body of missing East Texas man found

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2025 at 7:02 pm

FRANKLIN COUNTY — On Sunday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered the body of a man reported missing on Feb. 13. According to our news partner KETK, Larry Murl Smith, 51, was last seen on Feb. 6 near his residence on the 6000 block of FM 115, near Lake Cypress Springs. His body was recovered 16 days later. Multiple locations and areas of interest were searched in the past week until his body was found on Texas Highway 37 at the Franklin/Red River County line on the Sulfur River. Authorities indicated that there are persons of interest who are already in custody for unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that multiple warrants for capital murder are expected. The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Water District Police, Parks and Wildlife K9, DPS aircraft division, Texas Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers.

