1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2025 at 4:04 pm

One officer was killed and at least five others were were shot in a hostage situation at a hospital in York County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, according to state officials.

The suspect, Diogenes Archangel Ortiz, entered UPMC Memorial in West Manchester Township with a handgun and zip ties at around 10:30 a.m. He then went to the ICU and took several hospital staff hostage, officials said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Ortiz shot a hospital doctor, nurse and custodian, all of whom are now stable, officials said. Three police officers were shot during the incident and one died.

West York Borough police officer Andrew Duarte was killed in the shooting, the borough confirmed. The other two officers were hospitalized in stable condition.

Ortiz had zip-tied a staff member and was holding them at gunpoint when officers shot and killed the suspect.

UPMC said no patients have been injured.

“We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired,” a statement said. “The gunman has been apprehended, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure. This is a fluid situation. Law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation.”

State police remain on the scene conducting the investigation.

