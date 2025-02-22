Teen arrested following Longview shooting, two injured

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2025 at 9:29 am

LONGVIEW – A 19-year-old man was arrested in Longview on Thursday evening after he allegedly shot two people during a domestic disturbance.

Longview police officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after receiving calls regarding a shooting relating to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Bernice Drive.

Both victims of the shooting were taken to a local hospital to tend to their wounds. The Longview Police Department identified the suspect as 19-year-old Demetrius Walter of Marshall.

Walter has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Go Back