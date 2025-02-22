East Texas couple arrested for child negligence

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2025 at 9:35 am

PALESTINE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that an East Texas couple has been arrested for child negligence after police found decaying food, piles of trash and cockroaches crawling throughout their home.

The Palestine Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check request in the 3000 block of N. Jackson at around 2:11 p.m. on Thursday. Before they arrived to the location, officers were advised that Code Enforcement had spoken with individuals at the residence concerning code violations.

During this visit, code enforcement observed child neglect and reported that the home emitted a foul odor and the home appeared to be in disarray. Once officers arrived, they spoke with Gina Jeter, 37, and her fiancé, Benjamin Quintanilla, 35. Both reportedly gave officers consent to enter the house.

“The residence was filled with trash, debris, and old, decaying food. Piles of clothing and other items obstructed pathways, and roaches were seen crawling throughout the area,” the police department said. “The conditions inside the home created hazardous living conditions, and the buildup of waste would have severely hindered movement and any potential exit in the event of an emergency.”

Quintanilla began cleaning while officers were assessing the situation. He also confirmed to police that the couple’s four children, ages 4 to 14, slept in various parts of the home.A large dog was found inside a crate too small for the animal, and the floor underneath the crate was stained dark from the animal’s waste.

“The dog was observed sitting in its own feces and urine, and the floor underneath the crate was stained dark from the animal’s waste,” Kilgore PD said.

Officers determined that Jeter and Quintanilla placed their children in imminent danger of physical or mental harm due to the condition of the home. Both were arrested on four counts of abandon and endanger child criminal negligence and one count of cruelty to non-livestock animal.

They have since been taken to the Anderson County Jail. Child Protective Services also responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Go Back