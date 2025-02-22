New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner, in a move aimed to improve player recruitment as the team tries to win its first World Series title since 2009.

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team’s spring training opener. He called the ban “outdated” and “somewhat unreasonable.”

“This generation, the vast majority of 20, 30s-into-the-40s men in this country have beards,” Steinbrenner said during a news conference, flanked by general manager Brian Cashman. “It is a part of who these younger men are. It’s part of their character. It’s part of their persona. Do I totally relate to that? It’s difficult for me. I’m an older guy who’s never had a beard in his life but it’s a very important thing to them. They feel it defines their character.”

George Steinbrenner announced the facial policy during spring training in 1976, mandating no long hair or beards — mustaches were allowed. Players complied but some pushed boundaries by going unshaven or letting hair fall over their collars.

“My dad was in the military. He believed that a team should look in a disciplined manner,” Hal Steinbrenner said. “Very important to my father, but again (for) my father, nothing is more important than winning and that’s in the back of my mind.”

Hal Steinbrenner, who succeeded his father as controlling owner in November 2008, said he had considered the issue for a decade and discussed the contemplated change recently with Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole in one-on-one meetings. Steinbrenner then issued a statement Friday morning that “we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward.”

Cashman said CC Sabathia hesitated because of the hair policy before signing with the Yankees ahead of the 2009 season and the agent of a player contemplating a minor league contract this offseason wasn’t sure his client would be willing to shave.

Cashman said some current players had told him of the facial hair ban: “It’s not what I want. It’s not my preference, but I will honor the rules of the land.”

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day.

All-Star closer Devin Williams, acquired in an offseason trade from Milwaukee, had hair on his chin for his photo. Williams, eligible for free agency after this season, had a beard when he played for the Brewers.

“The New York Yankees are different,” Cashman said. “This is obviously a special place in baseball history. That logo has a lot of meaning behind it and we want our past and our present players to recognize that, and the future players to recognize that. So ultimately there’s still going to be things that we’re going to hold onto that are important for us, but I think as just Hal said more importantly is always trying to be a championship-caliber franchise and chasing winning.”

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season. Clay Holmes and Gleyber Torres arrived at spring training this year with beards after leaving the Yankees.

“It’s somewhat surprising just because of how long the rule’s been around,” Holmes said.

George Steinbrenner, who bought the Yankees in 1973, died in 2010.

“I have nothing against long hair per se,” George Steinbrenner said in 1976, according to The New York Times. “But I’m trying to instill certain sense of order and discipline in the ballclub because I think discipline is important in an athlete.”

The Cincinnati Reds banned facial hair in 1902 and under general manager Bon Howsam started strict enforcement in 1967. The ban was lifted by owner Marge Schott in February 1999 at the behest of outfielder Greg Vaughn, who had just been acquired from San Diego.

