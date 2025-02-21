Suspect arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 2:57 pm

TYLER – On February 13, 2025, Smith County Deputies responded to the UT Health Emergency Room regarding a possible sexual assault of a child. They contacted the mother of a six-year-old female victim who made an outcry of the assault. Smith County Investigators were notified and began their investigation. The suspect was identified as Brandon Darrell Couey – 32 of Winona. Couey is the husband of the child victim’s babysitter. A forensic interview took place at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Tyler on February 18, 2025. During the forensic interview the child victim described deviate sexual activity performed on her by “Brandon.” The child victim was able to give detailed information to the interviewer both verbally and with the use of male and female anatomy drawings. On February 19, 2025, Investigators prepared an arrest affidavit and presented it to the Honorable 114th State District Judge Reeve Jackson. Judge Jackson issued a warrant on Brandon Darrell Couey for the criminal offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14, First Degree Felony, with a bond of $700,000. Later that same afternoon, Smith County Investigators and Deputies responded to Couey’s address in Winona to make the arrest. Couey was seen driving out of his driveway and a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Winona School just across the street. Couey was immediately taken into custody. He was ultimately transported to the Smith County Jail where he was booked in for the listed warrant.

