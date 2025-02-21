UT Tyler accounting students continue excellence on CPA exam

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 2:33 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler for 2025 had the third highest Uniform Certified Public Accountant exam pass rate among Texas public universities and ranked sixth overall among all state universities. UT Tyler’s pass rate is 62.14%, which is above the national average of 50%. This is the third consecutive year UT Tyler made the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy’s Top 10 list, and the university’s pass rate has consistently been above the national average for several years.

“This result is not only an indication of the quality and dedication of our students and alumni, but

it’s also equally as much an outcome of the passion and commitment to excellence displayed by our

Soules College of Business accounting faculty,” said Dr. Krist Swimberghe, dean of the Soules

College of Business. “Both are needed to achieve this type of result, year after year. Congratulations

to all.”

Candidates for CPA licensure must pass four sections of the Uniform CPA exam with a minimum

grade of 75% and complete 150 hours of college credit.

