Trump administration resumes funding to groups that provide legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 2:02 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration has rescinded a stop-work order it issued earlier this week that cut off funding to organizations that provide pro bono representation and other legal assistance to unaccompanied migrant children, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

"This letter cancels the Stop Work Order issued February 18,2025," according to the memo, which was sent to organizations by the Department of Interior.

Earlier this week, the Acacia Center for Justice and its subcontractors were told to halt "all activities" related to the work they do to support migrant youth facing deportation. The organization serves about 26,000 migrant children.

Groups like Acacia and Kids in Need of Defense had called the stop-worker "devastating."

"To expect a child, you know, especially a five- or six-year-old, to try and figure out their immigration case and how to navigate that system in a language that they don't speak, it's virtually impossible," Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, told ABC News.

There are still thousands of unaccompanied minors representing themselves at immigration courts across the country.

In 2023, only 56% of unaccompanied minors in immigration courts were represented by counsel, according to data from the Department of Justice.

News Partner
