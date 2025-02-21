Los Angeles removes fire chief in wake of massive wildfires

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 1:42 pm

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has been removed by Mayor Karen Bass in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that killed dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Bass said on Friday that she removed Crowley because firefighters were sent home instead of being used when the fires broke out last month.

"We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch," Bass said in a statement. "Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal."

