3 shot dead outside driver’s licensing office in Louisville, no known suspects: PolicePosted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 1:40 pm
(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Three people were shot and killed in a parking lot outside a driver's licensing office in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, police said.
A male victim died at the scene while two female victims died at a hospital, Louisville police said.
"There are no known suspects," police said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
