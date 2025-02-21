Today is Friday February 21, 2025
ktbb logo


3 shot dead outside driver’s licensing office in Louisville, no known suspects: Police

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 1:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Three people were shot and killed in a parking lot outside a driver's licensing office in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, police said.

A male victim died at the scene while two female victims died at a hospital, Louisville police said.

"There are no known suspects," police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC