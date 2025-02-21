3 shot dead outside driver’s licensing office in Louisville, no known suspects: Police

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2025 at 1:40 pm

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Three people were shot and killed in a parking lot outside a driver's licensing office in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, police said.

A male victim died at the scene while two female victims died at a hospital, Louisville police said.

"There are no known suspects," police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back