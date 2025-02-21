Grand Saline zoo responds after being ‘raided’

GRAND SALINE – Our news partners at KETK report that following a “raid” by Game Wardens and federal agents at an East Texas zoo, the company has released a statement to ease concerns. On Wednesday, the Canton Grand Safari Adventure was met with authorities who were allegedly there to find documents they could use on a “few active cases already under investigation.” As to what these cases are, is unknown. “This had absolutely nothing to do with the care of the animals or honestly anything to do with the zoo or its animals,” a zoo representative said. The zoo is allegedly not under investigation and have received “the all clear” to continue business as normal. The representative said they gave the U.S. Fish and Wildlife all documents they were seeking.

“While it looked like a raid you’d see on Law & Order, things were civil and taken care of immediately,” the zoo said. “We will continue to provide U.S. Fish & Wildlife with anything they may need and we will continue business as always.”

Canton Grand Safari Adventure thanked their patrons for their concerns regarding the well-being of the animals.

