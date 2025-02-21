Pope not fully recovered, condition not life-threatening, doctors say

(LONDON) -- Pope Francis has not yet fully recovered from illness, but he is not in danger of losing his life, doctors from Gemelli Hospital said during a press conference on Friday.

Pope Francis was hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection and now has pneumonia in both lungs. He has been hospitalized since last week.

"The pope is fine, but the reason we are here is it has been one week in the hospital," doctors said in English, saying that Francis is 88 years old and mortal, but adding he has retained his humor in the situation.

The pope was admitted to a hospital last week for "necessary tests" and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

