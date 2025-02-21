Today is Friday February 21, 2025
Mavericks add 7-2 center Moses Brown to depleted frontcourt

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, adding an option to a depleted frontcourt missing injured star Anthony Davis and others.

A journeyman who spent part of the 2021-22 season with the Mavericks, Brown has averaged 15.6 points and 14.9 rebounds with the New York Knicks’ G League team this season. He also played nine games for the Indiana Pacers.

The Mavericks, who announced the deal Thursday, return from the All-Star break Friday night at home against New Orleans.

The addition of Brown comes with Davis sidelined by a groin injury sustained in his Dallas debut after the seismic trade that sent fellow superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs haven’t offered a timetable for Davis’ return.

Second-year center Dereck Lively II was already out with a stress fracture in his ankle when Davis went down. Since then, center Daniel Gafford sprained a knee and could miss several weeks. Dwight Powell hasn’t played in a month because of a hip injury.

Before the signing of Brown, the only healthy center on the Dallas roster was 7-foot Kylor Kelley. The 27-year-old rookie on a two-way contract hasn’t played much even with the depleted frontcourt.

The 25-year-old Brown has played for seven teams in six seasons. His longest stint was 43 games with Oklahoma City in 2020-21, when he also had his career highs at 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Brown’s career averages are 5.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

