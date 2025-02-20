Two arrested after meth, shrooms found in Harrison County home

HARRISON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that two Harrison County residents were arrested on Thursday after guns and narcotics were found inside their home.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was conducted at a home on 8841 U.S. Highway 80 in Scottsville. Once officers entered the home, they recovered 51 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of Psilocybin, commonly known as shrooms. Seven firearms were also found inside the home, including a stolen Rugger Mini-14 gun along with an illegal Short Barrel Rifle.

Owners of the house, 49-year-old Joe Cisco, Jr. and 41-year-old Brittany Dyer, were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Cisco was arrested on three of charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of prohibited weapon. Dyer was also arrested on three of charges of manufacturing a controlled substance.

“I’m proud of our Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force,” the sheriff’s office said. “The success of this joint effort is rewarding to our community. Our stance on drugs in Harrison County has been loud and powerful! Over 70 drug houses and we just got started.”

