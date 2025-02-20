Elderly couple abandoned at East Texas hotel

CHANDLER — An elderly Florida couple appears to have been dropped off at an East Texas hotel after family members decided they “could not stay with them.”

The Chandler Police Department said they received a call of an elderly couple who seemed to be lost wandering around a hotel. According to our news partner,KETK, following an investigation, authorities learned that the couple had arrived the previous day and had a room at the hotel.

“Officers quickly discovered the couple appeared to be suffering from cognitive deficiencies and clearly seemed lost,” the police department said. “Although the couple had a room reserved for two nights the couple had no luggage, food, money or their needed medication with them.” Officers determined that due to their age, the couple could not care for themselves. Police later identified the man as Pastor William McCann and his wife Mary McCann from Fort Meyers, Florida.

“Due to an unknown reason, the family members decided the couple could not stay with them which resulted in the couple being placed and abandoned at the hotel without supervision or their needed personal items,” the police department said. Los Hermanos in Chandler provided food to the couple until other arrangements could be made. Texas Adult Protective Services was contacted alongside a mental health professional and Joy Neal, a local volunteer.

According to a hotel worker, Rylee Taylor, authorities dropped the couple off at the hotel after they found them wandering the streets on Tuesday night. The duo reportedly told officials they had a room reserved at the hotel. When they were dropped off, Taylor said Mary was wearing a nightgown, a hospital band and no shoes. The hotel staff found that a room was reserved but under a third party person, they believe was a family member. A social worker confirmed that both have dementia and have since been taken to a hospital. Officials are now searching for a nursing home the couple can stay at.

“They’re super sweet, very loving. Her husband sings gospel to me and they did Bible study last night, it just warms my heart. I don’t understand who would’ve done that to them.” Taylor said.

