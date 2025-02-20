Former Kilgore ISD aide arrested for improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2025 at 12:24 pm

KILGORE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a former Kilgore ISD employee was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

According to Kilgore ISD, the district began an investigation in early January of possible educator misconduct for Instructional Aide, Kayla Nicole O’Dell, 34 of Gladewater. O’Dell was an aide from August 2023 until her resignation on Jan. 7.Following her resignation, the results of the investigation were turned over to law enforcement, the district said. O’Dell was arrested for an improper relationship between an educator and student and is being held without bond in the Gregg County Jail.

