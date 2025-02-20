Today is Thursday February 20, 2025
ktbb logo


Former Kilgore ISD aide arrested for improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2025 at 12:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Former Kilgore ISD aide arrested for improper relationship with studentKILGORE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a former Kilgore ISD employee was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

According to Kilgore ISD, the district began an investigation in early January of possible educator misconduct for Instructional Aide, Kayla Nicole O’Dell, 34 of Gladewater. O’Dell was an aide from August 2023 until her resignation on Jan. 7.Following her resignation, the results of the investigation were turned over to law enforcement, the district said. O’Dell was arrested for an improper relationship between an educator and student and is being held without bond in the Gregg County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC