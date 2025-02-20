Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player at World Cup

(MADRID) -- Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault of stemming from his nonconsensual kiss of footballer Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup Final.

Spain beat England 1-0, taking home the 2023 World Cup title. Rubiales kissed Hermoso without her consent during the team's trophy ceremony, which was captured on video and in photos.

Rubiales was suspended from his position in August 2023 after the incident. Nearly the entire coaching staff has resigned amid the controversy.

Rubiales had claimed that the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso publicly denied that claim.

After refusing to resign amid pressure from the Spanish government, players, soccer clubs and officials, he later resigned from his position. In October 2023, Rubiales was banned by FIFA from all soccer activities for three years.

The incident triggered protests and fed into the wider discussion about sexism and consent.

Rubiales could face more than a year in prison.

Last year, a judge said there was enough evidence for Rubiales and three other former executives with the Royal Spanish Football Federation to go to trial.

Prosecutors asked for a two-and-a-half-year sentence for Rubiales, arguing he held Hermoso's head without her consent and that the nonconsensual kiss had personal and professional consequences for the soccer player, prosecutors told ABC News. He could also face a fine of at least 50,000 euros ($54,000), prosecutors said.

Prosecutors asked for Rubiales to be prohibited from communicating with or coming within a 200-meter radius of Hermoso.

The prosecutor's office said it also requested one-and-a-half years in prison for the three former executives who the judge said may have put pressure on Hermoso to say it was a consensual kiss.

-ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report

