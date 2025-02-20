Bass Pro Shops holds job fair

February 20, 2025

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that more than 100 jobs are coming to the Rose City as the first Bass Pro Shop prepares to open its doors. The company will be recruiting future employees over the next two days at the Tyler Holiday Inn. Kendra Hobbs moved to Tyler a year ago and has been on the job hunt since. She is looking for new opportunities with Bass Pro Shops at the event. “I’d like to make enough money to be able to spend on myself a little bit,” Hobbs said. Hobbs wasn’t the only one job searching in the Rose City Bass Pro Shops. Tyler General Manager Shawn Geer said they’ve had people waiting since before the doors opened Wednesday.

“I’ve been a part of other hiring events, and this one by far has the most interest of any hiring event that I’ve been a part of,” Geer said.

Even with the strong start, they’re still hoping more people will come through the door in order to fill all departments before the store opens.

“We’re going to be hiring all over the store for all departments firearms, fishing, camping, hunting, soft lines, cashiers,” Geer said.

With this first hiring event being a success, Geer is excited to be a part of the first Bass Pro Shops in East Texas.

Before applicants come to interview in person they should also apply online at the best pro career page. https://about.basspro.com/careers/

