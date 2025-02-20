Marshall Faulk Presents New Orleans Youth With Epic Mural

NEW ORLEANS, La., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NFL Hall of Famer and Foundation for a Drug-Free World spokesperson Marshall Faulk returned to his roots at G.W. Carver High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, to unveil a powerful new mural in the school’s gymnasium. This was part of a week of activities before and during the Super Bowl.

The mural is a collaboration between G.W. Carver High School, Foundation for a Drug-Free World and Marshall Faulk, to stand as a lasting inspiration for students to stay focused, pursue excellence, and make positive choices for their future. It prominently features the school’s ram mascot, a tribute to G.W. Carver High’s enduring spirit, alongside its motto: “Exceed any expectation.” At the heart of the mural is Marshall Faulk, immortalized as both a legendary athlete and a champion for drug-free living. It reinforces his message that success is built on smart choices, discipline and perseverance.

G.W. Carver High School, located in New Orleans’ historic 9th Ward, is known for its vibrant culture, renowned marching band, and deep-rooted community pride. Named after scientist and educator George Washington Carver, the school has a long tradition of academic excellence and leadership development. Its vision is: to prepare all scholars for college success, inspired and ready to exceed any expectation. This principle is exemplified by Faulk’s own journey from G.W. Carver High to NFL stardom.

Julian Reams (IG: @jubeanski ) created the mural. This is the second mural Reams has painted for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, donating his talents to promote a drug-free lifestyle. He shared his thoughts on the project:

“The message and goal is to inspire youth to avoid the distraction and dangers of drugs while in school so that their potential is limitless. I enjoyed the process at G.W. Carver here in New Orleans because I was able to integrate the spirit of the people into the piece by being present during various school and community events put on daily in the gym. Hopefully when the students see it, they truly are inspired to be drug-free so they can exceed any expectation.”

For years, Marshall Faulk has advocated for drug prevention, working with Foundation for a Drug-Free World to bring factual, life-saving drug education to schools, youth programs and sports organizations. Having seen firsthand the devastating effects of substance abuse, he has made it his mission to empower young people with knowledge to help them make informed choices about their future.

“The one word that I always use is commitment,” Faulk told students gathered at G.W. Carver High for the mural unveiling. “Commitment requires you to do things, not just when you want to, but when you don’t want to. Your commitment is tested. What I am saying to you is the world is out there for you. You have to make the best of it. So dream big, don’t allow the world to minimize your dreams.”

Through public service campaigns, speaking engagements, and hands-on community outreach, Faulk continues to spread the message that drugs are not the path to success—education, discipline, and hard work are.

For more information on Marshall Faulk’s commitment to drug education and his work with the Truth About Drugs program, visit Drug-Free World or watch Voices for Humanity:Marshall Faulk on the Scientology Network.

