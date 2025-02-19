Today is Wednesday February 19, 2025
ktbb logo


Ozone generator at Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant down due to hard freeze

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2025 at 4:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ozone generator at Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant down due to hard freezeTyler – Tyler Water Utilities is working to restore its ozone generator at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant after a portion of the system froze during Tuesday night’s hard freeze. Staff are actively working to thaw and restart the ozone generator as soon as possible, with restoration efforts expected to continue through tonight. The Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) feed system is running at maximum capacity to mitigate any potential impacts.

With elevated seasonal geosmin levels detected in the water coming into the plant in recent weeks, the temporary outage of the ozone generator may lead to an increase in taste and odor concerns. Geosmin is a naturally occurring compound that can cause an earthy taste and odor in drinking water but does not pose a health risk.

Staff have deployed heaters and are taking all necessary precautions to maintain temperatures above freezing inside the facility to combat the freezing conditions that are forecast over the coming days. There are no other weather-related issues at Tyler Water Utilities facilities. Tyler Water Utilities will continue monitoring conditions and providing updates as needed.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC