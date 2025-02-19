Abbott not convinced Texas abortion law needs clarifying

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2025 at 12:59 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t quite certain the state’s abortion laws need to be reworked despite stories of women having to leave the state when they have had complications during their pregnancies. While some Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have said they are open to potentially clarifying the law, Abbott said he’s convinced the law he signed in 2021 is already pretty clear that in cases where a woman’s life is in danger, doctors can perform an abortion. “There have been hundreds of abortions that have been provided under this law, so there are plenty of doctors and plenty of mothers that have been able to get an abortion that saved their lives and protect their health and safety,” Abbott told me in a recent interview. “So I know as the law as it currently exists can work if it is properly applied.”

Abbott said when he signed the abortion ban into law, the intention was that the life of the mother would protected. “To be honest, looking at the law and looking at the situation that some of these mothers have been in, some mothers have either been denied what they were rightfully entitled to or didn’t accept what they were rightfully entitled to,” he said. Texas has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. The Texas law doesn’t include exceptions for fetal abnormality, rape, or incest. Reporting by national investigative nonprofit ProPublica has shown that at least three women have died after doctors delayed treating miscarriages. Last year the Texas Supreme Court rejected a suit by 20 women calling for the state to clarify for doctors when they can perform abortions. That state’s abortion law became a key focal point of the 2024 elections. Former Vice President Kamala Harris even held a rally in Houston in the closing days of the campaign to draw attention to the law.

Go Back